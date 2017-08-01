Pulwama Encounter: Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant Abu Dujana Among Two Killed

An encounter broke out early today between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter has been concluded, said the Army.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Abu Dujana and one other has been killed in the encounter.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Hakripora village of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

The militants opened fired during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gunbattle, he said.

