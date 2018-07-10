The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:46 am National

Shopian Encounter: Three Civilians Injured In Gunbattle Between Militants And Security Forces

The official said a large number of civilians rushed towards the encounter site at Kundullan and started pelting stones at security personnel.
Outlook Web Bureau
Shopian Encounter: Three Civilians Injured In Gunbattle Between Militants And Security Forces
File Photo
Shopian Encounter: Three Civilians Injured In Gunbattle Between Militants And Security Forces
outlookindia.com
2018-07-10T12:05:28+0530

A security personnel was injured in a gunbattle with militants while three civilians were hurt during clashes with law enforcing agencies near the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Advertisement opens in new window

The official said a jawan was injured in the exchange of fire with the militants.

He said a large number of civilians rushed towards the encounter site at Kundullan and started pelting stones at security personnel.

Three civilians were injured in action by security forces to chase away the protestors, he said.

The encounter as well as the clashes in the outer periphery of the cordoned area were going on when reports last came in, he said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Defence Indo-Pak National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Elon Musk In Thailand With Rescue Mini-Sub For Trapped Boys In Flooded Cave
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters