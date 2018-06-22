The Website
22 June 2018

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants In J-K's Anantnag

The search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2018-06-22T08:49:36+0530

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

(PTI)

