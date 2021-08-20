Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Kashmir

August 20, 2021
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there.

PTI 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:06 am
 An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards security forces' positions, which was retaliated.

There were no casualties reported so far in the operation on either side,  the officials said. 

