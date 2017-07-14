The Website
National

Employees Wear Helmets Inside Govt Office To Save Their Heads From Falling Parts Of Roof

Outlook Web Bureau
Screengrab/YouTube

In Bihar's Champaran district, employees in a government office wear helmets while working inside office to protect themselves from falling parts of roof.

Those visiting the office also have to cover their heads for protection, reported News18.

The building is very old and is in such bad condition that emloyees believe the roof can cave in anytime.

Speaking to the news channel, two employees working in the land records department of the offce said that many have been injured in the past.

Despite Bihar government's warning people continue to work as they can't remain absent from their duties, the employees informed the news channel.

 

 

 

 

