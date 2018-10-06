Election Dates Announced For MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana; Results on Dec 11

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the dates for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly polls.

While Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on November 12 and 20, the Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections will be held on November 28.

Polling in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7, announced Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) OP Rawat.

Counting of votes will be held across all the five states on December 11, he said.

