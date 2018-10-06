Election Dates Announced For MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana; Results on Dec 11

﻿
Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana will be held on December 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
Elections in five states will be held between November 12 to December 7.
2018-10-06T16:02:29+0530

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the dates for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly polls.

While Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on November 12 and 20, the Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections will be held on November 28.

Polling in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7, announced Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) OP Rawat.

Counting of votes will be held across all the five states on December 11, he said.

(PTI) 

or just type initial letters