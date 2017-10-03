The Website
03 October 2017 Last Updated at 4:14 pm International

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark In Tribute To Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting, Marseille Attack

Outlook Web Bureau
AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu
2017-10-03T16:16:35+0530

The Eiffel Tower went dark last night in tribute to the victims of the attacks in Las Vegas and Marseille.

At least 59 people were killed and hundreds wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Earlier Sunday, a man knifed two young women to death outside the main train station in Marseille, France's second- biggest city.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for both attacks via the jihadists' propaganda outlet Amaq, which said they were carried out by its "soldiers". It did not provide any evidence for either claim.

"Tonight we will turn off the Eiffel Tower from midnight in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote, adding the hashtag "we are united".

The French capital has repeatedly switched off the night-time lights on its most famous landmark to show solidarity with victims of terror attacks from London to Kabul.

(PTI)

