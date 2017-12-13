ED Summons Senior Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani In Alleged Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued notice to senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in an alleged money laundering case, the police sources said.

They said the local EDI office has served the notice and summoned the aged separatist leader to appear before the ED.

Earlier this year, ED had summoned Geelani and Yasin Malik in different money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases.

In June 2002, USD 10,000 was found during searches by the Income Tax department at Geelani's residence in Hyderpora. The separatist leader was unable to declare the source of funds and was not able to give a satisfactory answer to the I-T department. He was summoned by the I-T department in 2003, but failed to appear. The case has been pending with the I-T department and the ED since then, reported ANI.

Last month, the ED had framed money laundering charges against another separatist leader Shabir Shah and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in a 2005 case of "terror financing".

The court had taken cognisance of the over 700-page charge sheet which relied upon 19 witnesses.

The central probe agency, in the charge sheet filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), had furnished Shah's statements where he has allegedly told the investigators that he has "no source of income of his own" and that he does "not file any Income Tax Return (ITR)."

With Agency Inputs