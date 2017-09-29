ED Begins Probe Against Dera Sacha Sauda, Honeypreet Insan To Be Questioned

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday started its initial investigation against Dera Sacha Sauda under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation.

ED has started the investigation on the directions issued by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

According to ED sources, the amount spent on Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's films will be probed.

It will also investigate the foreign funding received by the Dera chief.

In its probe, the ED is likely to question the self proclaimed godman, who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted in two rape cases.

Also, Dera's Charted Accountant and Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim will be questioned.

Earlier in the day, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower Ramchandra was arrested by Haryana Police on the charges of instigating violence in Panchkula post conviction of Ram Rahim by special CBI court. (ANI)