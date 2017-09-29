The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:05 pm National

ED Begins Probe Against Dera Sacha Sauda, Honeypreet Insan To Be Questioned

Outlook Web Bureau
ED Begins Probe Against Dera Sacha Sauda, Honeypreet Insan To Be Questioned
ED Begins Probe Against Dera Sacha Sauda, Honeypreet Insan To Be Questioned
outlookindia.com
2017-09-29T15:08:19+0530

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday started its initial investigation against Dera Sacha Sauda under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation.

ED has started the investigation on the directions issued by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

According to ED sources, the amount spent on Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's films will be probed.

Advertisement opens in new window

It will also investigate the foreign funding received by the Dera chief.

In its probe, the ED is likely to question the self proclaimed godman, who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted in two rape cases.

Also, Dera's Charted Accountant and Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim will be questioned.

Earlier in the day, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower Ramchandra was arrested by Haryana Police on the charges of instigating violence in Panchkula post conviction of Ram Rahim by special CBI court. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Enforcement Directorate Dera Sacha Sauda National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Why Are Indian Farmers Saying No To 24-Hour Electricity Supply?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters