The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:09 pm National

ED Attaches Delhi Farmhouse Of Lalu's Daughter Misa Bharti, Husband In Money Laundering Probe

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam farms in south Delhi's Bijwasan area has been attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Outlook Web Bureau
ED Attaches Delhi Farmhouse Of Lalu's Daughter Misa Bharti, Husband In Money Laundering Probe
File Photo
ED Attaches Delhi Farmhouse Of Lalu's Daughter Misa Bharti, Husband In Money Laundering Probe
outlookindia.com
2017-09-05T13:11:19+0530

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against RJD chief Lalu Prasad's MP daughter Misa Bharti and her husband.

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam farms in south Delhi's Bijwasan area has been attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It belongs to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar and is "held in the name of Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited", the central probe agency said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"It was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09," the ED alleged.

The agency had also conducted raids at this location and few others in July as part of its probe against two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who have been alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the PMLA.

It had also arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Agrawal, who mediated and provided a cash amount of "Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

One of the firms that the arrested duo dealt with was Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited.

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors of this firm in the past.

"The company, Ms Mishail Packers and Printers, was registered at the address 25, Tuglak Road, New Delhi till the shares were bought by Bharti.

Advertisement opens in new window

"It was only during the year 2009-10 that the address was changed to farm no 26 Palam Farms, VPO Bijwasan, New Delhi. Bharti and Kumar were the directors of the company during the relevant period," it said.

The couple were also interrogated and their statements recorded by the agency in this probe case.

The agency said the Jain brothers, CA Agrawal and the daughter and the son-in-law of the former Bihar chief minister were the "key persons behind the money laundering of Rs 1.20 crore". (PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lalu Prasad Yadav Misa Bharti Delhi Bihar Enforcement Directorate RJD National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Union Minister Tomar Writes To BJD MP Satpathy In English After Being Snubbed For ‘Imposing’ Hindi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters