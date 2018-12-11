Economist Surjit Bhalla Resigns As Part-Time Member Of Economic Advisory Council To PM

﻿
Economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla has resigned as a part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.

Economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla said on Tuesday that he had resigned as a part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.

"I resigned as a part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.

PTI

