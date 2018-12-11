Economist Surjit Bhalla Resigns As Part-Time Member Of Economic Advisory Council To PM

Economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla said on Tuesday that he had resigned as a part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.

"I resigned as a part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

1/2 My forecast on Elections 2019; written as Contributing Editor Indian Express & Consultant @Network18Group; I resigned as part-time member PMEAC on December 1st; also look for my book Citizen Raj: Indian Elections 1952-2019 , due — Surjit Bhalla (@surjitbhalla) December 11, 2018

The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.

