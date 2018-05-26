The Website
26 May 2018

Ebola Kills 10 In Congo, Confirmed Cases Rise To 35

(Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has killed at least 10 people and the country's health ministry has said that at least 35 cases have been confirmed the northwest.

The ministry says there are also 13 probable cases and six suspected ones.

A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million on the Congo River where four Ebola cases have been confirmed.

The other confirmed cases are in the rural areas of Bikoro and Iboko. Of the confirmed Ebola deaths, five have occurred in Bikoro, two in Iboko and three in the Wangata area of Mbandaka.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a meeting in Geneva on Saturday that "I am personally committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to stop this outbreak as soon as possible.

(AP)

