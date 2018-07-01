The Website
Earthquake: Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, Haryana's Sonipat

Outlook Web Bureau
Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR and some other parts other parts of north India after an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Sonepat district and its adjoining areas on Sunday evening.

According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 KM from the national capital, at 3.37 PM.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in Sonepat and several adjoining districts of Haryana, besides the National Capital Region and New Delhi.

On May 9, Earthquake of magnitude 6.2  hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region. Light tremors were felt in parts of northern India, including Delhi & Kashmir.

(Details are awaited)

