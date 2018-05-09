The Website
﻿
09 May 2018 National

Tremors Felt In Kashmir, Delhi, NCR

According to early reports, an earthquake has hit Pakistan and Afghanistan for the second time today at around 4.20 P.M.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2018-05-09T16:47:58+0530

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 today hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region. Light tremors were felt in parts of northern India, including Delhi & Kashmir.

 

The quake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said.

"The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale," he said.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, government officials said.

Earlier today, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring at least nine children and causing panic among the residents, media reports said.

The epicenter of the quake was northwestern city of Bannu at a depth of 12 kilometres. The temblor was felt in the Swat Valley and Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

At least nine children were injured in Bannu's Government Model School near Tankhi Bazaar, it said.

The panic-stricken children rushed out of the three-story building. Few jumped from second and third floor of the building. The injured have been moved to District Headquarters Hospital, the report said.

Last month, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 200 kilometres in Hindu Kush mountain area of Afghanistan.

(Agencies)

