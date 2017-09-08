Strong Earthquake Measuring 8 Hits Southern Mexico, Tsunami Alert Issued

At least two persons died after an earthquake of magnitude 8 on Richter scale hit southern Mexico on Friday. It is said to be the strongest earthquake since 1985. It was felt as far away as Mexico City, the US Geological Survey said, issuing a tsunami warning.

Residents of the southern coats have reportedly been told to evacuate amid fear of three-metre tsunami after the massive jolts.

"Based on all available date ... Widespread hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.



"Tsunami waves reaching more than three meters above the tide level are possible along the coasts of Mexico," it said, with lower waves in other countries, reported PTI.

The quake struck 200km south-west of the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez just after midnight on Thursday local time, reported The Guardian.

According to the warning issued, over 3m waves have been predicted on parts of the Mexican coast. Waves between 0.3 and 1 meters for the Cook Islands, Ecuador, French Polynesia, Guatemala and Kiribati.

According to a Reuters report, Tsunami waves are possible in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, Ecuador.

More details awaited