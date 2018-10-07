Earthquake Measuring 4.6 On Richter Scale Hits Parts Of J&K

﻿
An official of the state disaster management department said: "The tremor occurred at 8.09 a.m. Its coordinates are latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east. The depth of the earthquake was 206 km."

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2018-10-07T09:51:13+0530

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, although there were no reports of casualties or damage to properties.

 An official of the state disaster management department said: "The tremor occurred at 8.09 a.m. Its coordinates are latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east. The depth of the earthquake was 206 km."

Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in the state in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005.

IANS

