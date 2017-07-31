E-Commerce Giant Snapdeal To Slash 80 Per Cent Of Its Workforce

E-commerce giant Snapdeal on Monday announced that the company is looking forward to a major restructuring excercise with an agenda to cut down 80 percent of its employee strength, reported news agency ANI.

A senior official of the company told ANI that the management has given verbal instructions to their department heads to prepare the list.

Additionally, the official also revealed that the owners of the firm have reversed the merger which was to take place between Snapdeal and Flipkart. Rather, with the money from the sale of Freecharge received (USD 50 million), the firm has decided to sack around 1000 employees out of their present workforce of 1200, and carry forward with the remaining.

Advertisement opens in new window

In July last year, the company had over 9,000 employees. However, the management cut down the talent pool down to 1200, without any notice.

"Snapdeal has been exploring strategic options over the last several months. The company has now decided to pursue an independent path and is terminating all strategic discussions as a result," Snapdeal spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without naming Flipkart.



The company said it has a "new and compelling direction - Snapdeal 2.0" and has made significant progress towards the ability to execute this by achieving a gross profit this month.



"In addition, with the sale of certain non-core assets, Snapdeal is expected to be financially self-sustainable," it added.



The latest developments come within days of Snapdeal agreeing to sell its digital payment platform, FreeCharge, to Axis Bank for Rs 385 crore.



One of the leading contenders in the Indian e-commerce space, Snapdeal has seen its fortunes falling amid strong competition from Amazon and Flipkart.