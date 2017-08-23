DyCM Defends Woman JK NCC Cadet Trolled For Azadi Remarks

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today defended a woman NCC cadet from the Valley who was trolled for urging youths to shun stone -pelting and azadi campaigns and enjoy "real freedom" in India.

Singh said that Aneesa, a cadet of the first JK Battalion Srinagar and a student of government women's degree college in Anantnag, had spoken her mind and also for the Kashmiri youths who want to live in peace.

"She has the right to speak her mind. It is the actual feeling of young minds of J&K, especially of Kashmir, because she is representing the people," he told reporters here.

Aneesa is among 500 cadets from Kashmir, of which 147 are girls, who are undergoing training at an NCC camp in Nagrota, in the outskirts of Jammu city.

"Please don't go towards the bad things like protests, stone-pelting or getting involved in sloganeering for azadi. Azadi is nothing. If you want azadi it is here," Aneesa had said addressing those advocating 'azadi' and taking the path of violent protests.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the youths here want development and peace. "They believe their future is in the largest democracy of the world i.E. India and that it presents them a huge scope."

He said a section tries to silence the voice which favours peace and development in Kashmir.

"You cannot force anyone to follow diktats. You cannot muzzle these voices. This will not be allowed," he said.

Asked if security will be provided to the Anantnag girl, Singh said the government and the forces "will take care of everything".

"We will ensure security. Police and the government will take care. Everyone in India has the right to speak their mind," he added.

Aneesa was trolled online after reports and a video of her soundbites went viral. Scores of facebook users used abusive and unparliamentary language against her.

Some of the facebook users, however, defended her too.

"Hey guys mind your language. We all have sisters. So if she is wrong convince her but don't say like this please," wrote a facebook user named Sameer Javaid. But he was also targeted by other users.

In January this year, Kashmiri teenage girl Zaira Wasim, whose performance as young Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal' movie earned her plaudits, was forced to apologise after her pictures with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went viral on social media.