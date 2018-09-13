DUSU Election Results: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, NSUI Wins 1

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of four posts, said election officials after results for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections were declared on Thursday.

The ABVP, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won the post of president, vice president and joint secretary.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which is affiliated to the Congress party, won the secretary's post.

Counting for the polls was suspended for a few hours due to "fault in EVMs" leading to a uproar among the contending outfits.

Following a glitch in the EVMs, the Congress-affiliated NSUI demanded fresh polling, while the RSS's student wing the ABVP demanded resumption of counting.

Later, all candidates came to an agreement on resumption of counting.

"After elaborate discussions, it was decided that the counting will be resumed today. All candidates have reached an agreement on this," an election officer for DUSU polls said.

"We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting in the afternoon," he said.

The supporters of both the groups shouted slogans against the Delhi University (DU) administration and created a ruckus inside the counting centre.

DUSU is the representative body of the Delhi University students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from DUSU, which is an umbrella council, each college has its own students' union to which separate elections are held.

While the battle for DUSU has mainly been the contest between the NSUI and ABVP for years, the Left-affiliated AISA and Aam Aadmi Party's CYSS have entered into an alliance and are also vying for the central panel posts this time.

Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute wooing of voters, DUSU polls were held on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)