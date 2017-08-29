Duronto Express Derailment: Railways Says Prima Facie Inputs Indicate Landslide As Reason

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that the prima facie inputs state a major landslide, occuring due to heavy rainfall in the area, as the reason behind the derailment of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Maharashtra's Titwala station.

"Initial reports were of derailment of seven coaches, but the latest update says that the engine and nine coaches have derailed. All passengers are safe. We reacted very promptly. The relief and rescue operation is on, while medical trains have reached the spot. Prima facie inputs are indicating that landslide can be a reason, due to a heavy rainfall in the area for the past few days," Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office also tweeted and confirmed the news that all the passengers are safe and no injuries are reported.

"Nagpur-CSMT Duranto Express derailed between Asangaon and Vasind. All are safe and no injuries to any passengers," Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

The Chief Minister Office also said that the Government of Maharashtra is in touch with the Railways and 20 buses were also dispatched to take passengers from Asangaon to Mumbai.

"GoM in touch with Railways. 20 buses dispatched to take passengers from Asangaon to Mumbai. Collector, SDO & railway officials coordinating," CMO tweeted.

Some helpline numbers were also provided for any query, "Helpline numbers provided by @Central_Railway CSMT 22694040, Thane 25334840, Kalyan 2311499, Dadar 24114836, Nagpur 2564342"

Four trains have been diverted due to the derailment via Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Daund-Manmad.

This is the fourth incident of train derailment within 10 days.

On August 25, a local train running on Mumbai's Harbour line derailed, while it was returning to the Mahim platform.

Saving the first four coaches, a technical fault caused the derailment of coaches six, seven, eight, and nine.

Five-six persons sustained minor injuries, but no case of casualties or major injuries were recorded.

On August 23, the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. As many as 81 people were injured.

On August 19, the Kalinga Utkal Express had also derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar killing 22 people and injuring over 200.

In the aftermath, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the accidents under his watch, but was asked by the Prime Minister to "wait".

