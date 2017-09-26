Duronto Express, 2 Other Trains Spotted Running On Same Track Near Allahabad, Major Accident Averted

A major accident was averted on Tuesday after Railway officials spotted that Duronto Express, Hatia-Anand Vihar Express and Mahabodhi Express were running on the same track. The incident took place near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.



Several rail accidents have been reported in the last two months which had claimed several lives.

Last month on August 19, fourteen coaches of the high-speed Utkal Express jumped the tracks, with one of them crashing into a house adjacent to the track near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, claiming 23 lives and over 60 injured.

On August 29, the engine and nine coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed between Vasind and Asangaon stations in Maharashtra.

In a bid to incentivize rail employees to prevent mishaps, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal earlier this month had suggested out of turn promotions for employees who take timely action to avert accidents.

Goyal said that such a promotion scheme would improve the morale of the staff and incentivize them to be on their toes to prevent accidents.

He also asked the Indian Railways to develop an action plan to eliminate unmanned level crossing gates by 2019-2020 so as to reduce accidents in such sites.

According to reports, the Railway Ministry has also decided to take measures to eliminate all unmanned level crossings in the country within a year.

