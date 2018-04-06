Ducati Reopens Bookings For Panigale V4 In India

Ducati India has announced the re-opening of bookings for the new Panigale V4 and the V4S. The superbike was launched in India in January 2018 and the initial lot of 20 motorcycles were sold out within a week of the announcement. To cater to the high demand from biking enthusiasts across the country. Ducati India is now bringing in additional units of its flagship motorcycle, which can now be booked across Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata.

“The overwhelming response which the Panigale V4 has received, even before the start of deliveries, is a testament of its domination in the superbike segment and we are delighted to announce the reopening of bookings to cater to the pending customers’ requests that we’ve collected so far,” said Sergi Canovas, the managing director of Ducati India.

The new Ducati Panigale V4 is available in two variants - the Panigale and the Panigale V4 S. The new Panigale V4's standard equipment include: Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, Bosch EVO ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), full-LED headlight with daytime running lights (DRL), Sachs steering damper, quick control selection, automatic switch-off of turn signals. Additionally, the V4 S mounts Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO with Öhlins suspension and steering damper and top-drawer components like the Marchesini aluminium forged wheels and lithium-ion battery.

Both variants are powered by the new V4 90° engine, which is based on Ducati’s MotoGP experience where the performance of the 4-cylinder Desmosedici is at the top of its class. The Panigale V4 and V4 S are priced at Rs 20.53 lakh and Rs 25.29 lakh (ex-showroom India), respectively. However, it is important to note that these are introductory prices. Ducati is likely to deliver the bikes from July 2018.

Source: zigwheels.com