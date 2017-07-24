Driverless Cars Will Lead To Joblessness, Not To Be Allowed In India Says Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said driverless cars will not be allowed in India as it will lead to joblessness.
The road transport minister further said that instead the government will focus on training drivers as adequate driving skills can provide employment to about 50 lakh people.
"We will not allow driver-less cars in India. India suffers a huge shortage of 22 lakh drivers...Cab aggregators take advantage of these. We are not going to promote any technology or policy that will render people jobless," Gadkari said.
He said the government is planning to introduce a cab aggregator platform where commuters could choose any mode of transportation like electric four-wheeler taxis or two- wheelers.
The government will only be a facilitator in this but the platform will bring in more competition and help commuters to have affordable public transportation, he said.
Also, he said that the government will promote electric vehicles but would not allow its imports and rather would urge all major automobile companies to manufacture this as per 'Make in India' drive.
Besides, the government is also planning to introduce and make GPS and satellite tracking mandatory in all public and private vehicles.
Besides, plans were afoot to transform public transportation in the country and replace 1.8 lakh buses across the states with luxury buses, the minister said.
"Talks are on with World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help India to replicate the London Transport Authority Model where all the public transportation buses would be replaced by luxury buses and a common man can travel in them by paying about 40 per cent less price as compared to current fares," said Gadkari.
He said double decker and other luxury buses would be introduced where there would be facilities on par with flights.
The project would be complemented by building state-of- the-art bus ports on the line of Indian airports and a special National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) wing with an equity of Rs 500 crore would be set up to undertake this.
The government plans to construct 25 bus ports pan-India at present, he said.
Also, there has been changes in the e-rickshaw and carts designs to facilitate transportation of goods.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nifty Breaches 10,000 Mark For The First Time
- Famed Indian Scientist And Academic Yash Pal Dies At 90
- Seven Arrested Separatist Leaders To Be Produced In Court Today
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- NDTV Fires Around 70 Staffers, Editors Say The Company Is Shifting To MoJo
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Blankets Not Washed in 6-26 Months: CAG Raps Indian Railways For Poor Sanitation, Dirty Linens
- Aurangabad DM Kanwal Tanuj's Shocker: 'If You Can't Build Toilet For Your Wife, Then Sell Or Auction Her'
Post a Comment