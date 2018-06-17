Dr Kafeel Khan Accuses BJP Leaders Of Shooting Brother

Suspended paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders -- Kamlesh Paswan and Satish Nangalia -- of having a role behind the attack on his brother Kashif Jameel on June 10.

Kafeel, while addressing a press conference in Gorakhpuron Sunday, urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a high court judge to initiate a probe in the shooting incident. However, Khan refused an investigation by the state police, claiming that they too were involved in the matter.

It was promised that the culprits will be nabbed within 48 hours. It has been a week now but no action has been taken yet, no arrests have been made yet: Dr Kafeel Khan on his brother shot at on June 10 pic.twitter.com/xOxRYy3kKk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2018

"It was very evident that Uttar Pradesh police was acting on someone's instructions, their intention was clear," he added.

Kafeel claimed that both Paswan and Nangalia had encroached upon a piece of land which belonged to his uncle. An FIR was lodged against the two, but they managed to seek a stay order by the high court.

He further alleged laxity by the state police as he pointed out that no arrests were made in the case since it took place.

Jameel was shot by unidentified miscreants near JP Hospital in Gorakhnath area in Gorakhpur, 500 meters away from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. He suffered bullet injuries on his arm, neck, and chin.

