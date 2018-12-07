Don't See The Movie If You Don't Like It: Uttarakhand HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Ban On <em>Kedarnath</em>

Dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a ban freshly released movie Kedarnath, the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday told the litigant "don't see the movie if you don't like it."

The Dehradun based petitioner, Darshan Bharti, had pleaded that the movie, which is set against the backdrop of the 2013 deluge and depicts the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan portray the lead characters in the movie.

"Don't see the movie if you don't like it. We are not the censor board. We are a democracy and everyone is free to exercise their rights. State shall ensure law and order is maintained," said the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chand Khulbe, according to a report in Times of India.

The court further advised the litigant to take its objections with the movie to a high powered committee formed by the BJP-led state government to address the complaints regarding the screening of the movie.

Meanwhile, the state government held a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat late in the evening after submission of a report by the empowered committee headed by Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj and decided not to declare an official ban on it.

However, it left the decision to the district magistrates whether or not to allow the screening of the movie depending on the situation in their respective areas.

As a result of which District Magistrates (DMs) of seven districts in the state have decided to ban the screening of the movie in view of protests by Hindu outfits, ADG (law and order)Ashok Kumar told PTI.

The districts where the film has been banned include Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora, the ADG said.

(with inputs from PTI)