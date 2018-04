Don't Divide Nation Into Hindu And Muslims: Home Minister

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has urged not to divide the nation into Hindu and Muslims saying freedom fighters from both the religions have sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

"Don't divide the nation into Hindus and Muslims. If Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh sacrificed themselves for this nation, Ashfaqulla Khan sacrificed himself for India too" said Home Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in Patna on Saturday.

Advertisement opens in new window

His comments came in the wake of communal flare-up which broke out in Bihar's several areas in the last week of March.

The home minister also spoke on the growing incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

He said the neighbouring country is being given a befitting reply for their cowardly acts.

"Pakistan wants to break the nation but they are getting a befitting reply by our security forces. Pakistan wants to spread hatred. Don't worry, they will be brought back on track. I assure you that we will not let the nation hang its head low," said the minister.

Singh was speaking at an event marking the 160th victory of Veer Kunwar Singh over British forces during the 1857 mutiny.

(ANI)