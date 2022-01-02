'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Sunday amid growing Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

The national capital has also reported the second-highest cases of the Omicron strain after Maharashtra.

Here's what Kejriwal said during his address:

Kejriwal said that the severity of Omicron cases is milder in comparison to the Delta variant of last year.

Active Covid-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1, 2021, but the number of patients in hospitals dipped in this period, said the chief minister.

Only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in hospitals, 99.78 per cent unoccupied while there are about 6,000 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, added CM Kejriwal.

"Data shows most Covid patients don't need hospitalisation, almost all cases are mild or asymptomatic," he added.

Kejriwal said, "Delhi Covid cases rising fast, but don't panic as hospitalisation is low."

He said that on March 27 last year, Delhi had 6,600 active cases and 1,150 oxygen beds were occupied. As many as 145 patients were on ventilators compared to five now.

