Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Representative image.

2022-01-02T12:56:33+05:30
Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 12:56 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Sunday amid growing Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

The national capital has also reported the second-highest cases of the Omicron strain after Maharashtra.

Here's what Kejriwal said during his address:

Kejriwal said that the severity of Omicron cases is milder in comparison to the Delta variant of last year.

Active Covid-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1, 2021, but the number of patients in hospitals dipped in this period, said the chief minister.

Only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in hospitals, 99.78 per cent unoccupied while there are about 6,000 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, added CM Kejriwal. 

ALSO READ: Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

"Data shows most Covid patients don't need hospitalisation, almost all cases are mild or asymptomatic," he added. 

Kejriwal said, "Delhi Covid cases rising fast, but don't panic as hospitalisation is low."

He said that on March 27 last year, Delhi had 6,600 active cases and 1,150 oxygen beds were occupied. As many as 145 patients were on ventilators compared to five now.

ALSO READ: New Year's Eve Ruined By Omicron, People Hope For Better 2022

"COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360. Today, 3,100 new cases are expected. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic," said Mr Kejriwal.

He further added that data shows that the current rise in cases is far lesser than what it was during the second wave.

"Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 6,360 and today (Sunday) 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported. All cases are mild and in most of them patients don't need hospitalisation," the CM said. 

ALSO READ: 'History May Repeat Itself In 2022', Fear Doctors Amid Omicron Surge

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Omicron variant Covid 19 National
