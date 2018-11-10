Diwali Special: 30 Most Powerful Cars Under Rs 30 Lakh

For the festival of bright lights and loud noises, we’ve put together a list of the 30 most powerful cars currently on sale in India with an ex-showroom* price (Delhi) of less than Rs 30 lakh. That includes all types of shapes and engines. There're just three rules: one engine variant per model; if PS clashes then more torque wins; and for prices, we will list the range between which the same engine performance can be bought at different spec variants.

Here’s the list, going from the least PS of power to the most:

30. Tata Nexon

Maximum power: 110PS Maximum torque: 260Nm

Engine displacement: 1.5-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 10.67 lakh

Tata’s entrant in the sub-4m compact SUV segment comes powered by two powerful engines, the diesel variant here offering an extra dollop of torque. It also gets a 6-speed AMT option for added convenience.

29. Tata Tigor JTP

Maximum power: 114PS Maximum torque: 150Nm

Engine displacement: 1.2-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.2-litre engine only): Rs 7.49 lakh

The Tigor received the same treatment and performance enhancement as the Tiago. As a result, the Tigor JTP is the go-to sub-4m compact sedan that offers a blend of practicality and performance and is also competitively priced.

28. Tata Tiago JTP

Maximum power: 114PS Maximum torque: 150Nm

Engine displacement: 1.2-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.2-litre engine only): Rs 6.39 lakh

One of the first vehicles out of the JTP venture for performance-tuned Tata cars, the Tiago JTP is a pocket rocket of a compact hatchback. The turbo-petrol engine is borrowed from the Nexon while the steering and suspension has been retuned as well for a fun driving experience.

27. Honda BR-V

Maximum power: 119PS

Maximum torque: 145Nm

Engine displacement: 1.-5 litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 9.45 lakh to Rs 12.78 lakh

It’s the first MPV on the list and this one is underpowered compared to its similarly priced competitors like the Marrazo. The BR-V borrows its engines from the Honda City sedan.

26. Honda City

Maximum power: 119PS

Maximum torque: 145Nm

Engine displacement: 1.-5 litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 8.77 lakh to Rs 13.76 lakh

The best selling Honda in India loses out to Hyundai in terms of performance for the price. However, it still outperforms its German rivals in this segment.

25. Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Maximum power: 120PS Maximum torque: 280Nm

Engine displacement: 2.2-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.2-litre mHawk D120 engine only): Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh

Mahindra elongated the TUV300 compact SUV to accomodate more people and gave it yet another iteration of its mHawk engine with more power. This is a budget MPV in comparison to the Marazzo.

24. Mahindra Marazzo

Maximum power: 121PS

Maximum torque: 300Nm

Engine displacement: 1.5-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh

The Marazzo is Mahindra’s newest product and comes with a new turbo-diesel engine but does not offer an automatic option at the moment. Mahindra says a petrol engine for the MPV is in the pipeline.

23. Ford Aspire Titanium 6-speed AT

Maximum power: 123PS

Maximum torque: 150Nm

Engine displacement: 1.5-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 8.49 lakh

This sub-compact sedan is the most powerful in its segment in the petrol-AT iteration. Using the same engine and transmission as the EcoSport, the Aspire makes for an attractive option as a practical car with performance.

22. Ford EcoSport S

Maximum power: 125PS

Maximum torque: 170Nm

Engine displacement: 1.0-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.0-litre engine only): Rs 11.37 lakh

A sub-compact SUV with an extensive features list, this variant of the EcoSport offers the best combination of performance and fuel economy. However, a marginally less powerful automatic option is also available, but with a 1.5-litre Dragon series engine.

21. Fiat Linea Emotion

Maximum power: 125PS Maximum torque: 208Nm

Engine displacement: 1.4-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.4-litre engine only): Rs 9.98 lakh

Fiat’s dated sedan offering has amongst the best power-to-price ratio in its segment but loses out in terms of the latest features that are available with updated rivals.

20. Hyundai Creta

Maximum power: 128PS Maximum torque: 260Nm

Engine displacement: 1.6-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (1.6-litre engine only): Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh

Hyundai’s compact SUV that came into the segment and stole the show from rivals like the Renault Duster and Maruti S-Cross shares its powetrains with the Verna sedan. The diesel engine variant of the Creta is the most powerful of the lot.

19. Hyundai Verna

Maximum power: 128PS

Maximum torque: 260Nm

Engine displacement: 1.6-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (1.6-litre engine only): Rs 9.62 lakh to Rs 13.05 lakh

Yet again, a Hyundai has offered more performance than all its segment rivals with the Verna. This is also the only model in its segment that offers ventilated seats along with other comforts and features at such a price.

18. Toyota Corolla Altis

Maximum power: 140PS Maximum torque: 173Nm

Engine displacement: 1.8-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price range (1.8-litre engine only): Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh

Toyota’s most popular sedan offering is one of the least powerful cars in its price segment against rivals like the Elantra and Octavia. However, it does offer plenty of features and comforts as well. It’s going to get a new generation in 2018 and the new one might come to India next year.

17. Mahindra Scorpio 6-speed MT

Maximum power: 140PS Maximum torque: 320Nm

Engine displacement: 2.2-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.2-litre mHawk engine only): Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh

We’re back to the world of diesel-powered hunks with the Scorpio. This SUV with seven seats offers good road presence and a high-seated driving position. Did you know that the new gen Scorpio, which should be here in a couple of years, will be on the same platform as the Marazzo?

16. Fiat Urban Cross Emotion

Maximum power: 142PS

Maximum torque: 210Nm

Engine displacement: 1.4-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.4-litre T-JET engine only): Rs 9.78 lakh

This variant of the Urban Cross hatchback-SUV crossover vehicle offers the best power-to-price ratio (PS per lakh rupees). It uses the same engine as the similarly priced Abarth Punto with the advantage of higher ground clearance for Indian road conditions.

15. Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0 TDI DSG 4MOTION

Maximum power: 143PS Maximum torque: 340Nm

Engine displacement: 2.0-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 27.49 lakh

The Tiguan is VW’s only SUV offering in India at the moment. For this price it offers the least performance (power wise) compared to its rivals. The Tiguan is a 5-seater SUV and can be had with a diesel engine only.

14. Hyundai Elantra

Maximum power: 152PS

Maximum torque: 192Nm

Engine displacement: 2.0-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price range(2.0-litre engine only): Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 18.81 lakh

Another Hyundai model on our list, the Elantra is the most affordable sedan with more than 150PS of power on offer. With this price for the fully equipped top-spec variant, the Elantra is an attractive choice over its rivals.

13. Honda CR-V 2.0 i-VTEC CVT

Maximum power: 154PS

Maximum torque: 189Nm

Engine displacement: 2.0-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 28.15 lakh

Honda recently brought the new CR-V to India and now it’s also available with a diesel engine. The relatively underpowered diesel version also gets a 7-seater configuration and a 9-speed AT option but it is this petrol engine that wins on power figures.

12. Mahindra XUV500

Maximum power: 155PS

Maximum torque: 360Nm

Engine displacement: 2.2-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.2-litre mHawk 155 engine only): Rs 12.57 lakh to Rs 19.28 lakh

The current flagship model for Mahindra, the XUV500 is a less expensive 7-seater SUV but we would not call it a budget option. The car has received a host of feature updates and a facelift as well in recent times to keep it relevant against the competition. Expect the XUV to get a new generation in the coming years.

11. Tata Hexa

Maximum power: 156PS Maximum torque: 400Nm

Engine displacement: 2.2-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.2-litre VARICOR 400 engine only): Rs 14.19 lakh to Rs 17.97 lakh

The least expensive UV in the market that offers more than 150PS of power is the Tata Hexa and it’s the second most powerful MPV for under Rs 30 lakh. This 7-seater also has mild-SUV capabilities which leaves it without any direct rivals.

10. Ford Endeavour 4x2 Trend

Maximum power: 160PS

Maximum torque: 385Nm

Engine displacement: 2.2-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price (2.2-litre engine only): Rs 26.33 lakh

This entry level variant of Ford’s full-size SUV is usually not one to recommend due to its lack of power compared to its rivals. The more powerful one with the bigger engine crosses the Rs 30 lakh mark, but even at this price, it is well equipped with features and comforts.

9. Jeep Compass

Maximum power: 173PS

Maximum torque: 350Nm

Engine displacement: 2.0-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 22.90 lakh

The Compass is the second most powerful mid-size SUV in the list but the first that also gets 4x4 capability. Its competitive price and an extensive features list makes a compelling package. It’s the top-selling SUV in its segment.

8. Toyota Innova Touring Sport ZX 6-speed AT

Maximum power: 174PS

Maximum torque: 360Nm

Engine displacement: 2.8-litre

Fuel: Diesel

Price (2.8-litre engine only): Rs 23.06 lakh

The Innova Crysta might look boring and utilitarian, but it finds its way in the top 10 on this list. The Innova Touring Sport has the same engines as the Innova Crysta but is listed by Toyota as a separate model and we picked this one as the sporty option. The TS is available with an all-black cabin.

7. Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline

Maximum power: 177PS Maximum torque: 350Nm

Engine displacement: 2.0-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 29.99 lakh

The flagship model for Volkswagen India just falls under our price bracket. Despite its long list of features, comforts and performance, it is a rarer alternative to the Skoda Superb.

6. Isuzu mu-X

Maximum power: 177PS Maximum torque: 380Nm

Engine displacement: 3.0-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (3.0-litre engine only): Rs 26.34 lakh to Rs 28.31 lakh

There have been plenty of SUVs on this list as they need power to move their weight and here’s another one. The Isuzu mu-X is one of the newer entrants in the 7-seater premium SUV segment and is competitively priced for its features.

5. Toyota Fortuner 4X2 6-speed manual

Maximum power: 177PS Maximum torque: 420Nm

Engine displacement: 2.8-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price (2.8-litre engine only): Rs 29.28 lakh

If it weren’t for that 1PS of power, this would be the most powerful SUV on this list with the extra torque as well. The Fortuner has dominated its segment for a long time now as a premium SUV with off-road capabilities. It has fended off rivals like the Pajero and the Endeavour and plans to continue doing so against new rivals like the mu-X and the upcoming Mahindra Alturas G4.

4. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 4x4 6-speed manual

Maximum power: 178PS

Maximum torque: 400Nm

Engine displacement: 2.5-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.5-litre engine only): Rs 28.83 lakh to Rs 30 lakh

We picked the manual variant of this old Mitsubishi SUV for the extra torque over the AT option. The Pajero Sport however is in need of a refresh to match its rivals on most counts. It’s still one of the more capable SUVs in this space.

3. Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI AT

Maximum power: 180PS

Maximum torque: 250Nm

Engine displacement: 1.8-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price range (1.8-litre engine only): Rs 20.39 lakh to Rs 23.15 lakh

With the Octavia RS not listed on Skoda’s site for sale currently, the top variant of the regular Octavia with the same petrol-automatic engine as the Superb takes third spot due to the lower torque output. Still, a brilliant package for comfort and performance.

2. Skoda Superb 1.8 TSI 6-speed MT

Maximum power: 180PS

Maximum torque: 320Nm

Engine displacement: 1.8-litre

Fuel type: Petrol

Price (1.8-litre engine only): Rs 25.19 lakh

The Superb is the torquier car compared to the Octavia and that’s why it’s listed at number 2 on this list. This flagship Skoda sedan combines luxury with performance quite well, doesn’t it?

1. Hyundai Tucson

Maximum power: 185PS

Maximum torque: 400Nm

Engine displacement: 2.0-litre

Fuel type: Diesel

Price range (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 20.67 lakh to Rs 26.85 lakh

It’s an unexpected discovery that Hyundai’s current mid-size SUV, the 5-seater Tucson, is the most powerful car under Rs 30 lakh! Coupled with a host of features, the top-variant is quite a package.

Note: This list is purely on the basis of higher power figures (in PS) and does not take into account real-world performance. Hence, cars like the Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS do not feature in the list above.

*All prices listed above have been rounded off to the nearest thousand.

Source: cardekho.com