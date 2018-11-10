Diwali Special: 30 Most Powerful Cars Under Rs 30 Lakh

For the festival of bright lights and loud noises, we’ve put together a list of the 30 most powerful cars currently on sale in India with an ex-showroom* price (Delhi) of less than Rs 30 lakh. That includes all types of shapes and engines. There're just three rules: one engine variant per model; if PS clashes then more torque wins; and for prices, we will list the range between which the same engine performance can be bought at different spec variants.
Here’s the list, going from the least PS of power to the most:
30. Tata Nexon
Maximum power: 110PS Maximum torque: 260Nm
Engine displacement: 1.5-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 10.67 lakh
Tata’s entrant in the sub-4m compact SUV segment comes powered by two powerful engines, the diesel variant here offering an extra dollop of torque. It also gets a 6-speed AMT option for added convenience.
29. Tata Tigor JTP
Maximum power: 114PS Maximum torque: 150Nm
Engine displacement: 1.2-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.2-litre engine only): Rs 7.49 lakh
The Tigor received the same treatment and performance enhancement as the Tiago. As a result, the Tigor JTP is the go-to sub-4m compact sedan that offers a blend of practicality and performance and is also competitively priced.
28. Tata Tiago JTP
Maximum power: 114PS Maximum torque: 150Nm
Engine displacement: 1.2-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.2-litre engine only): Rs 6.39 lakh
One of the first vehicles out of the JTP venture for performance-tuned Tata cars, the Tiago JTP is a pocket rocket of a compact hatchback. The turbo-petrol engine is borrowed from the Nexon while the steering and suspension has been retuned as well for a fun driving experience.
27. Honda BR-V
Maximum power: 119PS
Maximum torque: 145Nm
Engine displacement: 1.-5 litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 9.45 lakh to Rs 12.78 lakh
It’s the first MPV on the list and this one is underpowered compared to its similarly priced competitors like the Marrazo. The BR-V borrows its engines from the Honda City sedan.
26. Honda City
Maximum power: 119PS
Maximum torque: 145Nm
Engine displacement: 1.-5 litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 8.77 lakh to Rs 13.76 lakh
The best selling Honda in India loses out to Hyundai in terms of performance for the price. However, it still outperforms its German rivals in this segment.
25. Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Maximum power: 120PS Maximum torque: 280Nm
Engine displacement: 2.2-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.2-litre mHawk D120 engine only): Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh
Mahindra elongated the TUV300 compact SUV to accomodate more people and gave it yet another iteration of its mHawk engine with more power. This is a budget MPV in comparison to the Marazzo.
24. Mahindra Marazzo
Maximum power: 121PS
Maximum torque: 300Nm
Engine displacement: 1.5-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh
The Marazzo is Mahindra’s newest product and comes with a new turbo-diesel engine but does not offer an automatic option at the moment. Mahindra says a petrol engine for the MPV is in the pipeline.
23. Ford Aspire Titanium 6-speed AT
Maximum power: 123PS
Maximum torque: 150Nm
Engine displacement: 1.5-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.5-litre engine only): Rs 8.49 lakh
This sub-compact sedan is the most powerful in its segment in the petrol-AT iteration. Using the same engine and transmission as the EcoSport, the Aspire makes for an attractive option as a practical car with performance.
22. Ford EcoSport S
Maximum power: 125PS
Maximum torque: 170Nm
Engine displacement: 1.0-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.0-litre engine only): Rs 11.37 lakh
A sub-compact SUV with an extensive features list, this variant of the EcoSport offers the best combination of performance and fuel economy. However, a marginally less powerful automatic option is also available, but with a 1.5-litre Dragon series engine.
21. Fiat Linea Emotion
Maximum power: 125PS Maximum torque: 208Nm
Engine displacement: 1.4-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.4-litre engine only): Rs 9.98 lakh
Fiat’s dated sedan offering has amongst the best power-to-price ratio in its segment but loses out in terms of the latest features that are available with updated rivals.
20. Hyundai Creta
Maximum power: 128PS Maximum torque: 260Nm
Engine displacement: 1.6-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (1.6-litre engine only): Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh
Hyundai’s compact SUV that came into the segment and stole the show from rivals like the Renault Duster and Maruti S-Cross shares its powetrains with the Verna sedan. The diesel engine variant of the Creta is the most powerful of the lot.
19. Hyundai Verna
Maximum power: 128PS
Maximum torque: 260Nm
Engine displacement: 1.6-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (1.6-litre engine only): Rs 9.62 lakh to Rs 13.05 lakh
Yet again, a Hyundai has offered more performance than all its segment rivals with the Verna. This is also the only model in its segment that offers ventilated seats along with other comforts and features at such a price.
18. Toyota Corolla Altis
Maximum power: 140PS Maximum torque: 173Nm
Engine displacement: 1.8-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price range (1.8-litre engine only): Rs 16.27 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh
Toyota’s most popular sedan offering is one of the least powerful cars in its price segment against rivals like the Elantra and Octavia. However, it does offer plenty of features and comforts as well. It’s going to get a new generation in 2018 and the new one might come to India next year.
17. Mahindra Scorpio 6-speed MT
Maximum power: 140PS Maximum torque: 320Nm
Engine displacement: 2.2-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.2-litre mHawk engine only): Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh
We’re back to the world of diesel-powered hunks with the Scorpio. This SUV with seven seats offers good road presence and a high-seated driving position. Did you know that the new gen Scorpio, which should be here in a couple of years, will be on the same platform as the Marazzo?
16. Fiat Urban Cross Emotion
Maximum power: 142PS
Maximum torque: 210Nm
Engine displacement: 1.4-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.4-litre T-JET engine only): Rs 9.78 lakh
This variant of the Urban Cross hatchback-SUV crossover vehicle offers the best power-to-price ratio (PS per lakh rupees). It uses the same engine as the similarly priced Abarth Punto with the advantage of higher ground clearance for Indian road conditions.
15. Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0 TDI DSG 4MOTION
Maximum power: 143PS Maximum torque: 340Nm
Engine displacement: 2.0-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 27.49 lakh
The Tiguan is VW’s only SUV offering in India at the moment. For this price it offers the least performance (power wise) compared to its rivals. The Tiguan is a 5-seater SUV and can be had with a diesel engine only.
14. Hyundai Elantra
Maximum power: 152PS
Maximum torque: 192Nm
Engine displacement: 2.0-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price range(2.0-litre engine only): Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 18.81 lakh
Another Hyundai model on our list, the Elantra is the most affordable sedan with more than 150PS of power on offer. With this price for the fully equipped top-spec variant, the Elantra is an attractive choice over its rivals.
13. Honda CR-V 2.0 i-VTEC CVT
Maximum power: 154PS
Maximum torque: 189Nm
Engine displacement: 2.0-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 28.15 lakh
Honda recently brought the new CR-V to India and now it’s also available with a diesel engine. The relatively underpowered diesel version also gets a 7-seater configuration and a 9-speed AT option but it is this petrol engine that wins on power figures.
12. Mahindra XUV500
Maximum power: 155PS
Maximum torque: 360Nm
Engine displacement: 2.2-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.2-litre mHawk 155 engine only): Rs 12.57 lakh to Rs 19.28 lakh
The current flagship model for Mahindra, the XUV500 is a less expensive 7-seater SUV but we would not call it a budget option. The car has received a host of feature updates and a facelift as well in recent times to keep it relevant against the competition. Expect the XUV to get a new generation in the coming years.
11. Tata Hexa
Maximum power: 156PS Maximum torque: 400Nm
Engine displacement: 2.2-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.2-litre VARICOR 400 engine only): Rs 14.19 lakh to Rs 17.97 lakh
The least expensive UV in the market that offers more than 150PS of power is the Tata Hexa and it’s the second most powerful MPV for under Rs 30 lakh. This 7-seater also has mild-SUV capabilities which leaves it without any direct rivals.
10. Ford Endeavour 4x2 Trend
Maximum power: 160PS
Maximum torque: 385Nm
Engine displacement: 2.2-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price (2.2-litre engine only): Rs 26.33 lakh
This entry level variant of Ford’s full-size SUV is usually not one to recommend due to its lack of power compared to its rivals. The more powerful one with the bigger engine crosses the Rs 30 lakh mark, but even at this price, it is well equipped with features and comforts.
9. Jeep Compass
Maximum power: 173PS
Maximum torque: 350Nm
Engine displacement: 2.0-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 22.90 lakh
The Compass is the second most powerful mid-size SUV in the list but the first that also gets 4x4 capability. Its competitive price and an extensive features list makes a compelling package. It’s the top-selling SUV in its segment.
8. Toyota Innova Touring Sport ZX 6-speed AT
Maximum power: 174PS
Maximum torque: 360Nm
Engine displacement: 2.8-litre
Fuel: Diesel
Price (2.8-litre engine only): Rs 23.06 lakh
The Innova Crysta might look boring and utilitarian, but it finds its way in the top 10 on this list. The Innova Touring Sport has the same engines as the Innova Crysta but is listed by Toyota as a separate model and we picked this one as the sporty option. The TS is available with an all-black cabin.
7. Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline
Maximum power: 177PS Maximum torque: 350Nm
Engine displacement: 2.0-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 29.99 lakh
The flagship model for Volkswagen India just falls under our price bracket. Despite its long list of features, comforts and performance, it is a rarer alternative to the Skoda Superb.
6. Isuzu mu-X
Maximum power: 177PS Maximum torque: 380Nm
Engine displacement: 3.0-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (3.0-litre engine only): Rs 26.34 lakh to Rs 28.31 lakh
There have been plenty of SUVs on this list as they need power to move their weight and here’s another one. The Isuzu mu-X is one of the newer entrants in the 7-seater premium SUV segment and is competitively priced for its features.
5. Toyota Fortuner 4X2 6-speed manual
Maximum power: 177PS Maximum torque: 420Nm
Engine displacement: 2.8-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price (2.8-litre engine only): Rs 29.28 lakh
If it weren’t for that 1PS of power, this would be the most powerful SUV on this list with the extra torque as well. The Fortuner has dominated its segment for a long time now as a premium SUV with off-road capabilities. It has fended off rivals like the Pajero and the Endeavour and plans to continue doing so against new rivals like the mu-X and the upcoming Mahindra Alturas G4.
4. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 4x4 6-speed manual
Maximum power: 178PS
Maximum torque: 400Nm
Engine displacement: 2.5-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.5-litre engine only): Rs 28.83 lakh to Rs 30 lakh
We picked the manual variant of this old Mitsubishi SUV for the extra torque over the AT option. The Pajero Sport however is in need of a refresh to match its rivals on most counts. It’s still one of the more capable SUVs in this space.
3. Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI AT
Maximum power: 180PS
Maximum torque: 250Nm
Engine displacement: 1.8-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price range (1.8-litre engine only): Rs 20.39 lakh to Rs 23.15 lakh
With the Octavia RS not listed on Skoda’s site for sale currently, the top variant of the regular Octavia with the same petrol-automatic engine as the Superb takes third spot due to the lower torque output. Still, a brilliant package for comfort and performance.
2. Skoda Superb 1.8 TSI 6-speed MT
Maximum power: 180PS
Maximum torque: 320Nm
Engine displacement: 1.8-litre
Fuel type: Petrol
Price (1.8-litre engine only): Rs 25.19 lakh
The Superb is the torquier car compared to the Octavia and that’s why it’s listed at number 2 on this list. This flagship Skoda sedan combines luxury with performance quite well, doesn’t it?
1. Hyundai Tucson
Maximum power: 185PS
Maximum torque: 400Nm
Engine displacement: 2.0-litre
Fuel type: Diesel
Price range (2.0-litre engine only): Rs 20.67 lakh to Rs 26.85 lakh
It’s an unexpected discovery that Hyundai’s current mid-size SUV, the 5-seater Tucson, is the most powerful car under Rs 30 lakh! Coupled with a host of features, the top-variant is quite a package.
Note: This list is purely on the basis of higher power figures (in PS) and does not take into account real-world performance. Hence, cars like the Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS do not feature in the list above.
*All prices listed above have been rounded off to the nearest thousand.
