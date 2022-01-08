Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Divya Agarwal: Lot Of Things Need To Be Said About Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash

Actress and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal will mark her entry in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. Here's what she has to say about the show.

Divya Agarwal: Lot Of Things Need To Be Said About Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash
Television actress Divya Agarwal to enter the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. | Instagram/@divyaagarwal_official

Divya Agarwal: Lot Of Things Need To Be Said About Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash
2022-01-08T17:37:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 5:37 pm

Actress Divya Agarwal recently said that she is going on the show for 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra. 

Speaking to ETimes, Agarwal shared, “It is a wonderful feeling because I got to experience it too. To go back to the house is lovely. It feels like it is calling you. I am going inside to support Karan Kundrra. There were a lot of things that needs to be said about Karan and Tejasswi. So I will put across all that and give them some lessons, and reality check as a viewer.”

Here's a snippet of the show's recent promo where Agarwal can be seen bashing  some of the contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house:

She further added that she is clearly going there for Kundrra. “I have seen Karan’s journey, I see how people are scared of him. I am really liking the way he is playing. Unlike my game, he is loved by everybody in the house. It’s a different take. Finally, I can relate to the game so I thought it’s time to go inside,” she added.

When asked about the fights between Prakash and Kundrra, the actress says “What Karan said to Teja was wrong. Many celebs and netizens were writing on social media, ‘How can he talk to a girl like that?’ and all. I think ladka/ladki me koi farq nahi hai. When Karan is speaking like that, Tejasswi is not so weak to take it. Men should be scared that once a girl stops crying, she will come biting everybody – I mean she will come back fierce. I want to go and empower Teja. If the topic rises, I want to tell Teja that no man has the guts to talk to me like this. So she needs to really buckle up because so many women are watching her, looking up to her as an inspiration. She should take this as an opportunity to give it back to him that he never has the audacity to speak to her like that.”

In a previous chat, Agarwal had shared that she’s happy with contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, and  Kundrra’s game and she’ll be very happy to see a winner from any of the three above mentioned contestants.

In terms of work, after winning the 'Bigg Boss OTT' trophy, Agarwal unveiled a short film titled, 'The Box', which she has produced and acted in. 

