Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Disruptor Sikander Khan Kalal Took Advantage Of Lockdown And Launched His New Startup

2021-12-01T22:05:37+05:30

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 10:05 pm

In your life, learning how to believe in yourself will open up infinite possibilities. You can find this hard to do at times. The irony is that we’ve been programmed to doubt ourselves throughout our lives. To develop self-esteem and self-confidence, we must retrain ourselves to get rid of our doubts and self-doubt. The product of your trust in yourself and the belief that it’s possible is all you have in your life.

Scientists used to assume that from the outer world, humans responded to knowledge streaming through the brain. But what we now know is that, instead, we react to what the brain wants to happen next, based on prior knowledge.

The mind is such a strong tool; with the force of constructive expectation, it will produce anything you desire. This is the virtue of still keeping a real belief that what you desire will happen. It is the mind’s preference and discipline. Today, we will talk about a guy who has always believed in himself. He is a very dedicated and motivated Dubai-based businessman.

Sikander Khan Kalal, born in Nabha, Patiala, and raised in Barnala, Fatehgarh Channa, is a businessman that owns a transport firm in Dubai. Sikander comes from a population of minority communities and a remote town. He started by piloting a tractor. At the onset of his career, he suffered from the financial crisis but finally got what he wanted; a transportation business in Dubai.

However, a common misconception is that satisfaction is dependent on the number of ups and downs. Some consider that the more positive moments they have rather than negative moments, the more fulfilled they will be in general. Yet, it’s not valid here. Life is not about the same number of ups and downs, but how smoothly we ride between these ups and downs that are inevitable. Everyone gets good things and bad things, but the very happy people are the ones who do them with comfort and equanimity.

Sikander truly lives his ups and downs. He believes that success is not a destination; it’s a journey which we should enjoy. In most challenging situations, he seeks to tackle them with calmness, as he believes that calmness is the secret to solving a major obstacle. He said he was not ashamed of his fear. In addition to being a good businessman, he is also a great human being, as he wants to open a hospital where the needy can be treated for free. He has always believed in himself and his capabilities. That is the reason he was able to establish himself on his own.

