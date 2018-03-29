The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:09 pm National

Discussion On 'Sexual Violence On Kashmiri Women' Cancelled After BJP MLA Objects To It, Calls It 'Anti-National'

"This theme is serious and anti-national," he said, demanding its cancellation.
Outlook Web Bureau
Discussion On 'Sexual Violence On Kashmiri Women' Cancelled After BJP MLA Objects To It, Calls It 'Anti-National'
Representative Image
Discussion On 'Sexual Violence On Kashmiri Women' Cancelled After BJP MLA Objects To It, Calls It 'Anti-National'
outlookindia.com
2018-03-29T13:10:32+0530

A discussion organised by the Dr Ambedkar Centre For Social Justice of Mumbai University on `Military Occupation in Kashmir — Sexual Violence on Kashmiri Women' was cancelled after the issue was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised this issue in the Assembly, and Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced that the government would ask the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, to direct the vice-chancellor to hold an inquiry into the issue.

Advertisement opens in new window

Bhatkhalkar said the seminar on `Disparity, Discrimination, Deprivation and the Idea of Social Justice' had an afternoon session today on the topic "Military Occupation in Kashmir: Sexual Violence on Kashmiri Women".

Criticising the theme of the discussion, he said Kashmir belongs to India and the Army is there to protect the country's interests. "This theme is serious and anti-national," he said, demanding its cancellation.

Tawde said the university is autonomous and the Ambedkar Centre is independent. "If government interferes, these organisations allege that it is a breach of freedom of speech. Some people malign the Army in the garb of human rights. But this is an important issue, and the government will ask the governor to look into it and direct the vice- chancellor to take necessary action," he said.

The session was subsequently cancelled, government sources said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir BJP Military Exercise Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ecuador Cuts Julian Assange's Internet Again After He 'Interferes In Other Country's Affairs'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters