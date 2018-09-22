﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Disappointed By India's Negative, Arrogant Response: Pak PM Imran Khan After Talks Called Off

Disappointed By India's Negative, Arrogant Response: Pak PM Imran Khan After Talks Called Off

India called off the proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in New York.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
Disappointed By India's Negative, Arrogant Response: Pak PM Imran Khan After Talks Called Off
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
File Photo
Disappointed By India's Negative, Arrogant Response: Pak PM Imran Khan After Talks Called Off
outlookindia.com
2018-09-22T16:10:59+0530
Related Stories

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hit back at India after it called off proposed meeting of foreign ministers at the UN General Assembly.

Khan called India’s response “arrogant” and “negative”.

“Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture,” he said in a tweet.

 

India on Friday called off the proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in New York, citing the “brutal” killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

Announcing the cancellation of the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the incidents "exposed" the "true face" of Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the world as well as Islamabad's evil agenda behind the proposal for talks.

Kumar said India's decision to agree to Pakistan's proposal for the meeting was in response to the spirit reflected in separate letters from Khan and Qureshi.

"The letter from the Prime Minister of Pakistan had spoken of, inter alia, bringing a positive change and mutual desire for peace as also readiness to discuss terrorism.

"Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office," he said.

The Swaraj-Qureshi meeting would have been the first such high-level engagement between the two sides since suspension of dialogue between the two nations after the Pathankot air base terror attack in 2016.

 Read | India Has Other Priorities Than Dialogue With Us, Says Pakistan FM Qureshi

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Narendra Modi Sushma Swaraj Pakistan India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indo-Pak UN General Assembly Indian Army Jammu and kashmir National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Militants Adopted Similar Strategy To Abduct, Kill Three Policemen In Kashmir
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters