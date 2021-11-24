Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Director OkShravan Goes International This Time With His Recently Released Music Video Khushiyaan

A director who is all hearts with his work and words and not to forget his instruments and lyrics combined make his music of the best to hear not only in the country but across the world.

Director OkShravan Goes International This Time With His Recently Released Music Video Khushiyaan

Trending

Director OkShravan Goes International This Time With His Recently Released Music Video Khushiyaan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T17:16:06+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 5:16 pm

A director leads combine all aspects of the shoot and the shots taken and gets them under the same frame. These directors are responsible for the quality of the music to ensure it is played at the right speed, volume, rhythm, and pitch. One such name that has created a benchmark in the world of direction is OkShravan. He is an amazing wonder of the music world.

He is an International star, ruling the Bollywood charts with his mind-boggling music videos.

A director who is all hearts with his work and words and not to forget his instruments and lyrics combined make his music of the best to hear not only in the country but across the world. He is an international sensation and has created wonders with his recently released song Khushiyaan. Something that you can’t miss to hear and, if once heard, will listen to it on repeat.

The music video Khushiyaan is recorded under edge records which is a New York oriented music label. The song features Sameer Mark and Tanya Sharma, lyrics by Kay J and directed by OkShravan. The song is a heartwarming love story that denotes a couple so much in love with each other and how they face the consequences of life together. It would also come as a surprise for his fans that Shravan has extended his hands to digital marketing. A thorough entertainer who also has several skills which the star would like to explore and accomplish. A one of a kind music video director OkShravan.

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

Fuyad Hasan And Md Rejaul Karim, Two Musicians Collaborate For Their Upcoming Album ' Tomar Amar Prem.'

Let’s Highlight 'How An Actor Sam Khan Become A Prestigious Individual Through His Genuine Talent'

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry

Parth Vekariya, The Creative Head Of Today Building Ideas Through His Distinctive Style

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Fans Have Been Wowed By Esha Jhanji's Powerful Content And Heartwarming Cuteness

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World

Ambarish Jethwani, CEO Of Billion Bricks Dubai, Is Dedicated To Uplifting Livelihood Through Employment Generation Across The Domains

Ambarish Jethwani, CEO Of Billion Bricks Dubai, Is Dedicated To Uplifting Livelihood Through Employment Generation Across The Domains

A New Sensation Is Set To Make Huge Waves In Bollywood With Prachi Kadam

A New Sensation Is Set To Make Huge Waves In Bollywood With Prachi Kadam

Dr. Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das Won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Dr. Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das Won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Ashwani Sharma / Many remember the 2018 Shimla water crisis which had led to days of protests and outrage against the government. Three. years since, conditions have improved but risks remain.

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

Koushik Paul / Following his century in the first innings, captain Dimuth Karunaratne's 83 and Angelo Mathews' 69* helped Sri Lanka post 191/4 decl in the second innings.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement