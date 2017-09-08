Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Is Being Trolled On Twitter: Here's Why

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday stoked a controversy after posting a tweet that used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but later disowned it saying retweets are not endorsements.

The meme posted by Singh had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, “Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko C** banaya 2.) C*** ko Bhakt banaya.”

Singh, who was trolled on the social media for his tweet, said he was only retweeting a post and "this is not mine".

"Retweets are never endorsements. This is the basic principle of Twitter," he said.

"I have said it is not mine. I have disowned it. I have not used those words," he clarified, adding that "my tweet does not endorse this".

He added that "my words are that he is the best in the 'art of fooling'. Is it abusive?"

But used that word which is normally used for "fooling", for Modi Bhakts. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 8, 2017

Asked whether he endorsed what he retweeted, he said, the same had been sent to him by someone and he only retweeted it.

"I have said that this is not mine. But, could not help it."

"Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"," he said while posting a picture of Modi with the offensive tweet.

And believe me there is no match for Modiji in the "Art of Fooling". Any objections Modi ji? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 8, 2017

However, Singh was slammed by many on the social media network for posting the tweet on the prime minister.

When a really old man marries a really young woman he loses mental balance for a long long time. Forgive @digvijaya_28 — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 8, 2017

#GaaliWaliCongress



#GaaliWaliCongress

Prime Minister of any Country is its pride. So is true of India. @digvijaya_28 has abused every Indian today.

Congress & @digvijaya_28 have broken all norms of decency in public life. Insulting the PM of Bharat is equivalent to insulting the nation. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) September 8, 2017

"Digvijaya Singh's comments on Twitter reflect the Congress party's diseased mind. They have not only insulted the elected Prime Minister of this country, but also the people of India," said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.