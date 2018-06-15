The Website
﻿
15 June 2018 Last Updated at 1:49 pm National

Digital India For All, Especially In Rural Areas, Says PM Modi

"We launched Digital India with a very simple focus - to ensure that more people can benefit from the joys of technology, especially in rural areas."
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India
2018-06-15T13:50:56+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the beneficiaries of the Digital India and said the campaign was started to ensure that more people can benefit from the "joys of technology, especially in rural areas."

The Prime Minister stated that the Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for delivery of various electronic services across India, have empowered citizens by introducing new employment opportunities.

"We launched Digital India with a very simple focus - to ensure that more people can benefit from the joys of technology, especially in rural areas. Due to technology railway tickets can be booked online, bills can be paid online... All this brings great convenience. We ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few, but are there for all sections of the society. We strengthened network of CSCs," the Prime Minister said.

While talking to the beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Delhi-NCR through video conference, PM Narendra Modi said the initiative is "creating a group of village level entrepreneurs."

"The movement towards more digital payments is linked to eliminating middlemen," he said.

"Due to Digital India, the BPO sector is changing. Earlier, it was only about bigger cities but now things are different. The India BPO promotion scheme and a separate BPO promotion scheme for the Northeast is creating new opportunities relating to the sector," he added.

The Prime Minister concluded his interaction by asking all the Common Service Centres to bring 50-100 famers to their respective offices on June 20. He said he will talk about various topics related to the agriculture sector on that day. (ANI)

