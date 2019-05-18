Different Styles Of Kangana Ranaut At The 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has made a stunning appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The actress grabbed eyeballs with her desi avatar as well as with her international look. Kangana truly is in a high fashion marathon at the Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Queen’ actress who’s representing the liquor brand Grey Goose and has a thriller-comedy ‘Mental Hai Kya’ lined-up for release in a few weeks, chose a subtle amalgamation of Indian and western with a Falguni and Shane Peacock golden saree paired with mauve colored gloves.



After turning heads in a golden sari and black pantsuit, Kangana Ranaut turned heads in her third look at the ongoing 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival. Kangana Ranaut went for a bejewelled soft pink and lavender Micheal Cinco gown.