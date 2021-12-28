Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Kartik Aaryan For 'Dostana 2'?

Karan Johar, a Bollywood filmmaker, recently spoke up about his work in the industry, saying he is "fed up" with the rise in actor's pay, particularly for newcomers to the field. Netizens are speculating that Johar took a dig at 'Dhamaaka' actor Kartik Aaryan.

During the conversation, Johar was joined by directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the film technicians' low pay in comparison to actors.

“I am so fed up. I have seen prices of actors rise through the worst period of cinema for no reason. They hadn’t had a release, their last release was a failure, their films have not taken off, and yet they are just [rising their prices] because they are riding on the digital money. They have gone beyond deluded. And we all have to just suck it up and work with them because this is what we do,” Johar told Film Companion.

Johar further added, “There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, hello, this is what your film opened to. I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Aaryan's ousting in Johar's ‘Dostana 2’ earlier this year was a great surprise, and rumours were doing rounds that there was a possible rift between the two. Despite several sequences having been shot, Dharma Production published a statement alerting fans that they would be recasting for ‘Dostana 2’. The film directed by Collin D' Cunha, previously starred actors Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani.