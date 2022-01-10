Dictators Will Be Rejected By People: Assam CM

Alluding to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said people would reject leaders with dictatorial streaks.

Calling upon BJP workers to be ready to fight, he urged the party would not compromise with 'injustice'. He was addressing a programme organised by the BJP here over 'unemployment' issues in Telangana. Sarma said: "Whenever a dictator becomes Chief Minister and Prime Minister, then there will be an emergency-like situation in the country... Indians dethroned a dictator like Indira Gandhi and here (in Telangana) the people of Telangana know very well whom to (dethrone)".

He further said a dictatorship would not be accepted in Telangana and other parts of the country and added that in the past it has been the case. Dictatorships have not been endorsed by the people. "You will have to do hard work because hard work pays off. There is no need for you to get scared. You will have to struggle and a new Telangana will be formed," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said there is a need to take a vow to make a 'new India' in which there is no place for Owaisi, Aurangzeb, Babur, and no one would read Nizam's history. Only the history of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would be read. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has to be brought to power in Telangana and a regime on the lines of Indian culture has to be given to the people of the state, he said.

Sarma lashed out at Rao over the unemployment issue in Telangana accusing him of not fulfilling his promises to provide jobs and also not filling vacant government posts. "He (Rao) is worried only about his children... he wants to make his son the Chief Minister (of Telangana)," Sarma alleged.

According to the Assam CM, the Congress thought that taking along Babur and Aurangzeb's views will help them get to power, but the country has moved on. "That work will happen and no one can stop India. The way Article 370 was scrapped and work on construction of Ram Mandir began... Even in this sphere, Nizam's name and mark will fade away. Owaisi's name and mark will fade away too and that day is not far off," Sarma said. A BJP government has to be formed in Telangana, Sarma said adding, "We will ensure justice to unemployed youth and government employees".

Reacting to Sarma's accusations, K Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Chief Minister Rao, tweeted: "Himanta Ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you & your party are so threatened with idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats. The unemployment rate of India has been scaling up & is at is 8% now. The TRS party is made from the struggle of peoples rights, we fought for Telangana all by ourselves. As promised, we have generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far for our people & we continue to create avenues".

To this, Sarma also tweeted: "Kavitha Garu, sending you the link of my speech. I spoke about unifying modern-day Telangana & linking it with the glory of Bharat Varsha. Also, to remind you, BJP once upon a time won just 2 Lok Sabha seats, but now the example is in front of you." Sarma said the BJP government in Assam will provide employment to one lakh youth every year as promised by party leaders during the election campaign in the state last year. "KCR saheb forgot his promises (on providing employment in Telangana). Now, KCR saheb watches TV news. I am going to give jobs to one lakh people in Assam. We had promised and it will be done 100 per cent," he said.

With inputs from PTI.