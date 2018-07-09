The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:32 am Sports

Dhoni's Twin Records: Becomes First Cricketer To Take Five Catches In A Match, First To Complete 50 Catches In T20s

Outlook Web Bureau
Dhoni's Twin Records: Becomes First Cricketer To Take Five Catches In A Match, First To Complete 50 Catches In T20s
(Mark Kerton/PA via AP)
Dhoni's Twin Records: Becomes First Cricketer To Take Five Catches In A Match, First To Complete 50 Catches In T20s
outlookindia.com
2018-07-09T09:36:42+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni today completed a coveted double in T20 internationals, becoming the first cricketer to take five catches in a match and also reach 50 scalps in the shortest format.

The 37-year-old Dhoni achieved this feat in his 93rd T20 International. His tally of catches has risen up to 54.

He first completed a half-century of caught behind when he snapped Jason Roy off debutant Deepak Chahar's bowling.

Advertisement opens in new window

He then played his part in the dismissals of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Sports Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Chaiwala' Could Become PM Because Congress Preserved Democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters