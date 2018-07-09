Dhoni's Twin Records: Becomes First Cricketer To Take Five Catches In A Match, First To Complete 50 Catches In T20s

Mahendra Singh Dhoni today completed a coveted double in T20 internationals, becoming the first cricketer to take five catches in a match and also reach 50 scalps in the shortest format.

The 37-year-old Dhoni achieved this feat in his 93rd T20 International. His tally of catches has risen up to 54.

He first completed a half-century of caught behind when he snapped Jason Roy off debutant Deepak Chahar's bowling.

He then played his part in the dismissals of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett.

