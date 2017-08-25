The Website
25 August 2017 Sports

'Dhoni's Future Should Not Be Decided By His Past': Here's How Twitteratti Reacted To Ex-Skipper's Performance

Former players and politicians took to Twitter to praise “Mr Finisher” for his match-winning performance.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-25T14:02:33+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a calm and composed performance as they shared a crucial century-run stand to help India clinch a nerve-wracking three-wicket win over Sri Lanka by Duckworth-Lewis method in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

The former skipper scored a patient unbeaten 45 off 68 balls but more importantly mentored Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) as they added 100 runs for the eighth wicket to reach the revised victory target of 231 in 44.2 overs.

This is seen as Dhoni’s comeback performance who had been out of form for some time now. Many former cricketers and cricket experts had also questioned his selection over Wriddhiman Saha.

But on Thursday night, former players and politicians, including Sanjay Manjrekar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Subramanian Swamy, took to Twitter to praise “Mr Finisher” for his match-winning performance.

Outlook Web Bureau Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mahendra Singh Dhoni India Sri Lanka Cricket - ODIs Cricket - BCCI Sports Reportage

