'Dhoni's Future Should Not Be Decided By His Past': Here's How Twitteratti Reacted To Ex-Skipper's Performance

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a calm and composed performance as they shared a crucial century-run stand to help India clinch a nerve-wracking three-wicket win over Sri Lanka by Duckworth-Lewis method in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

The former skipper scored a patient unbeaten 45 off 68 balls but more importantly mentored Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) as they added 100 runs for the eighth wicket to reach the revised victory target of 231 in 44.2 overs.

This is seen as Dhoni’s comeback performance who had been out of form for some time now. Many former cricketers and cricket experts had also questioned his selection over Wriddhiman Saha.

But on Thursday night, former players and politicians, including Sanjay Manjrekar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Subramanian Swamy, took to Twitter to praise “Mr Finisher” for his match-winning performance.

Now at least MS Dhoni bashers should leave him alone until his retirement after the 2019 WC.#IndvSL#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 24, 2017

Last night I watched SL India 50 overs match. Dhoni once again proved, watching his play, his grit, patience&leadership, he is unbeatable — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2017

This is a sensational victory.Dhoni showing his calmness once again but Bhuvi showing the stuff he is made of.Absolutely brilliant.#IndvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 24, 2017

Congratulations India. A special spell from Dananjaya but great nerves from Dhoni.Bhuvi's spirit was a delight to watch. Well done !#INDvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2017

Playing second fiddle to a junior requires deep strength of character. @msdhoni's effort last night seems even greater this morning — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2017