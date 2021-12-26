Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Dharmendra Pradhan Holds High Level Meet With BJP's Brahmin Leaders In UP

The meeting was held to discuss further expanding the party's outreach activities to the community.

Dharmendra Pradhan Holds High Level Meet With BJP's Brahmin Leaders In UP
Dharmendra Pradhan Holds High Level Meet With BJP's Brahmin Leaders In UP | PTI

Trending

Dharmendra Pradhan Holds High Level Meet With BJP's Brahmin Leaders In UP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T18:38:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 6:38 pm

As per official sources, Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan held a brainstorming session with the party's Brahmin leaders from the state with an aim to maintain the caste equation in the party's favour.

The over-three-hour meeting at Pradhan’s residence was attended by the party's all prominent Brahmin leaders from the state which, among others, included Jitin Prasada, Ramapati Tripathi, several MPs, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Brijesh Pathak.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Sharma said the meeting was about the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He categorically stated that no section of the society or caste is upset with the BJP.

Related Stories

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

"There are several Brahmin ministers in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the party works by taking all sections of the society forward," he said in response to a question.

The sources said Pradhan discussed various issues with the party leaders and also took their feedback for the upcoming elections.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In its bid to woo Brahmins, the BJP had earlier held Brahmin Sammelans as an outreach exercise to the community.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dharmendra Pradhan India Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP Brahmin Votes
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Hits Century

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Hits Century

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement