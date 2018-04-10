Despacito, The Most Viewed Video On YouTube, Deleted In A Possible Hack

In what appears to be a hack, Luis Fonsi's record-breaking video Despacito has been removed, and original videos by VEVO covering Shakira, Selena Gomez, Maroon 5, and others have either been deleted or have their names changed to indecipherable words on YouTube.

Five days after Luis Fonsi's video for "Despacito" broke record by crossing a historic 5 billion views on YouTube, it disappeared today from the site. It is unclear at the moment if it will be restored. At the time of publishing the story, the official video could not be found.

A thumbnail for the video had earlier shown several masked figures aiming guns at the camera, when pressed play, the message 'The video cannot be played' was flashed, reported The Independent.

The hackers, calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh, wrote "Free Palestine" beneath the videos, the report added.

With the video Despacito now deleted, Gangnam Style wrests its position as the most viewed video again with over 3 billion views.