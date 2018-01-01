Desist From 'Fire Acrobatics', After Kamala Mills Fire, Delhi Police Alert Pubs

The Delhi Police has asked restaurants and pubs across the national capital to desist from "fire acrobatics" without permission, in the wake of a massive fire at a Mumbai rooftop pub that claimed 14 lives.

The fire tenders will be on patrolling duty around popular party hubs to ensure that there is no delay in helping people in case of an untoward incident, a top official of the department said.

"The focus is that there should not be unauthorised amusement activities in restaurants and pubs that require the usage of fire," said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson, Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (Traffic).

"Generally people don't take permission for such kinds of acrobatics or amusement activities. But even they require permission," he said.

Pathak said that the licensing department of the Delhi Police has written to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to carry out surprise checks to see that all fire safety norms are in place.

If any violation is found, the police might take action to suspend or cancel the licence of the place violating the norms, the letter said.

G C Mishra, director, DFS, said that their personnel are conducting surprise checks at restaurants and have got the fire exits cleared.

"Yesterday, we inspected the restaurants and if we found that furniture and other items were kept around the fire exits, we got them cleared. Our personnel will be on the road in the vehicles and will be patrolling the areas to ensure that help reaches on time," he said.

Mishra said around that 25 fire tenders will be patrolling various popular hubs in the city.

Apart from ensuring that fire safety measures are in place, the Delhi Police is also making sure that drunken revelers do not create a nuisance in the city.

"There are total points 433 points that have been identified for traffic checking. Out of the 433 points, 125 will have drunken driving checking with personnel carrying alcometers," said Pathak.

He said that the traffic police personnel will be accompanied by the Police Control Room staff.

The safety measures come after last week 14 people lost their lives in a fire at a rooftop pub in Lower Parel area in Mumbai that erupted during a birthday bash.

