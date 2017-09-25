Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Moves Punjab And Haryana HC Challenging Rape Conviction

After a special CBI court sentenced him to 20 years in prison on charges of rape in two cases, Dera Sacha Sauda chief has now moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging his conviction, his counsel has said.

CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh had pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two cases that date back to 2002.

He said both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years in jail for the flamboyant guru who has millions of followers and counts politicians as well as celebrities as his friends.

Singh also fined him Rs 15 lakh in each of the two cases, of which Rs 14 lakh each would go to the two victims who were part of his sect and were coerced into having sex with him.

The defence counsel had sought leniency from the court arguing that Ram Rahim was active in social work and had health issues.

The sentence was passed in a special courtroom set up inside the Sunaria jail where Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old self-proclaimed godman, was lodged after he was convicted.

