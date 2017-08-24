Dera Chief Confirms He Will Attend Court Tomorrow 'Despite Backache'

Ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court's verdict in the 15-year-old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, over one lakh followers of his have requested him to not attend court on August 25.



Amidst the protests, Ram Rahim took to Twitter on Thursday to urge his followers to maintain peace, and said that he would comply with the law and attend the court.



"I have always respected the judiciary. Although I have a back pain, but in compliance with the law, I will surely attend the court. I have utmost faith in God. Please all maintain peace," Gurmeet Ram Rahim shared his Facebook post on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window



As a precautionary measure against protests by the Dera followers, who call themselves 'Premis', the Punjab Government has imposed Section 144 across the entire state with immediate effect, and shut all schools and colleges till August 25.



As per the orders of MD, PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), buses will not move from August 24 noon till August 26 night in Bathinda, Budhlada, Sangrur and Barnala Depot, and all four of these depots will be converted into Police Control Rooms.



The 'Premis' convened a block-level meeting after their buses were sent back, and have now decided to commute in public transports in numbers of three and five.



Police officers, prison commissioners, fire brigade, and health departments are abstained from taking leave.



Almost 306 gazette officers have been given the power to exercise discretion to abate emergency circumstances, among which 40 are from Bathinda, 50 from Sangrur, and 37 from Patiala.



Owing to the current agitation, 15 wedding ceremonies in Bathinda alone have been postponed, and more than 100 in Marwa.



According to the statement issued by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's office, a complete ban has been issued on carrying of firearms until the situation normalises.



The Chief Minister has also ordered the withdrawal of 1000 police personnel from VVIP security for deployment on field duty to strengthen the security blanket in the state, said an official spokesperson.



The Centre sanctioned an additional 10 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state.



Moreover, a total of 85 central companies along with thousands of policemen on the ground are to maintain a tight vigil, especially in the vulnerable areas of Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala and Ludhiana.



The Chief Minister has asked the police officials to fan out across the sensitive districts to ensure that there is no disruption of the law and order in the state in view of the impending order.



Security has been tightened along the state's borders with Haryana, as well as the connecting roads to prevent any incursions, the spokesperson stated.



The Chief Minister has ordered senior officers to personally monitor the situation on the ground, with the DGP visiting the various sensitive districts to review the preparations ahead of the verdict in the sensitive case.



He also ordered the DGP intelligence to ensure strict monitoring of social media and effectively thwart any attempts by rumour mongers to spread unrest.



The police have seized five walkie-talkies from suspected Dera followers and are moving to identify the various locations suspected to be housing dangerous weapons of any kind.



Captain Amarinder Singh has meanwhile once again appealed to the people to maintain peace at all costs and not to get provoked by elements trying to disrupt the state's law and order.



The godman was accused with rape charges of a female devotee in 1999. The CBI took over the investigation in 2002. On 17 August, the special CBI court of Panchkula concluded hearing in the case but reserved pronouncing the verdict for 25 August.



For the August 17 hearing, Singh was recused from appearing in person at Panchkula by the court. The Dera chief had cited medical reasons for not attending court in person.



The case was registered by the CBI in 2002 against the self-styled godman after allegations of sexual exploitation of two women followers through anonymous letters.



The hearing has been going on since 2007. (ANI)