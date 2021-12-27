Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Predicts Bigger Win For BJP In UP Assembly Polls

The BJP had won 312 seats with almost 40 per cent vote share in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

2021-12-27T18:39:42+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 6:39 pm

 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya proudly proclaimed that the BJP will post a bigger win this time in the upcoming Assembly elections, bettering its previous tally by bagging two-third of the votes polled.

"The BJP is going to register a bigger victory this time than 2017. In 2022, it will win over 300 seats with more than 60 per cent votes," he said during his party’s "Jan Vishwas Yatra" here.

The BJP leader also claimed his party will hit a "sixer" in Budaun this time, indicating that all six seats in the district will be bagged by it. In the previous elections, the BJP had won five seats.

To a question on the night curfew imposed to check the coronavirus spread in the state, Maurya said, "We should take as much precaution as we can. No one needs to panic or create panic about it. Care and protection should be taken."

"I have full faith that the way we dealt with the crisis of COVID-19 earlier, in the same way, we will be able to deal with it again, if required," he said.

When asked about the government's decision to limit the number of people at weddings and other functions to 200 while there is no such curbs on rallies, he said people have been asked to come with caution and full precaution.

(With PTI Inputs)

