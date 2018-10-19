Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a stunning three-game win over Chinese great Lin Dan on Thursday at Odense to set up an all-Indian quarterfinal match against Sameer Verma at Denmark Open.

In an epic one hour and three-minute long second round match, World Number six Srikanth bounced back to beat the World Number 14 from China 18-21, 21-17, 21-16.

This was Srikanth's second win over the two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion. The Indian shuttler had famously beat Dan to win the 2014 China Open.

Dan is not the player he used to be but is still a force to reckon with. It was the fifth meeting between Srikanth and Dan and the Chinese great won the last time they played, in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After a tough match against the Chinese, Srikanth will have to play fellow Indian Verma in the quarterfinals to be held later on Friday.

World number 23 Verma had beaten 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, Jonathan Christie of Indonesia, in his second round match.

Saina Nehwal will also play her women's singles quarterfinal against eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara later on Friday and so will the women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who take on top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan.