Denis Mukwege And Nadia Murad Awarded 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

Last year's winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
Denis Mukwege And Nadia Murad Awarded 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad
Image Credit: Twitter/ @NobelPrize
Denis Mukwege And Nadia Murad Awarded 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T14:59:33+0530

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.

Mukwege has spent large parts of his adult life helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Mukwege and his staff have treated thousands of patients who have fallen victim to such assaults.

The 2018 prize is worth 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million). 

(With agency inputs)

