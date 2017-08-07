The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:20 pm Business

'Demonetisation Impact': Income Tax Return Filings Surge By Nearly 25%, Says CBDT

The growth in returns filed by individuals is 25.3% with 2,79,39,083 returns having been received upto August 5, it added.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Demonetisation Impact': Income Tax Return Filings Surge By Nearly 25%, Says CBDT
Representative Image-PTI
'Demonetisation Impact': Income Tax Return Filings Surge By Nearly 25%, Says CBDT
outlookindia.com
2017-08-07T18:28:32+0530

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the number of income tax return filed this year surged by almost 25%, citing success of demonetisation in curbing black money.

“Number of Returns filed as on August 5 stands at 2,82,92,955, registering an increase of 24.7% compared to growth rate of 9.9% in previous year, said the CBDT.

The growth in returns filed by individuals is 25.3% with 2,79,39,083 returns having been received upto August 5, it added.

Advertisement opens in new window

“This clearly shows that substantial number of new tax payers have been brought into the tax net subsequent to demonetisation," said the CBDT.

Direct tax collection also showed a strong growth. "The effect of demonetisation is also clearly visible in the growth in direct tax collections," the finance ministry in a statement. Advance tax collections of personal income tax (other than corporate tax) as on August 5, showed a growth of about 41.79 per cent over the corresponding period in FY2016-17. Personal income tax under self-assessment tax (SAT) grew at 34.25 per cent over the corresponding period in FY2016-17,” it said.

(With ANI inputs)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley Delhi - New Delhi Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Black Money Demonetisation Business Reportage
Next Story : 'Skeleton' Mother In Mumbai Flat Welcomes US-Return Techie Son
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters