India registered their biggest innings win by defeating the West Indies inside three days at Rajkot on Saturday.

An innings and 272-run win was a result of all-round performance from the Indian camp. The skipper led from the front, scoring his 24th hundred, while debutant Prithvi Shaw and Ravindra Jadeja also hit their respective maiden Test tons.

Kuldeep Yadav became the second Indian bowler, after Bhuvenshwar Kumar, to take five-wicket hauls in all three formats of the game.

Here are top quotes from the captains and man of the match:

Kohli said:

- Delighted for Prithvi and Jaddu. Playing his first game, seeing him dominate - the guy (Shaw) showed he is a different quality. That's why he's been pushed to the Test team. It is exciting to see from the captain's perspective.

- Jaddu as well - he has got important runs for us before and we wanted him to get three figures. We believe he can turn matches for us.

- If you see the first innings, the way Umesh and Shami ran into bowl. Few wickets with the new ball and you can put the opposition under pressure. Shami took wickets on a pitch that was offering nothing.

- It was a bit to do with the umpires pushing us as well. With the new rule of not drinking water. The guys struggled a bit because of that, it was difficult for guys to bat 45 minutes without water. I'm sure they'll look at those rules and adjust it for conditions.

Prithvi Shaw said:

- It was a great win. Scoring myself and getting the team to a win on my debut, couldn't have imagined it so I feel good. Whenever you play international cricket, there is always a challenge. I was looking to play my natural game, the way I play in First Class cricket, and play the ball on the merit.

Kraigg Brathwaite said:

- India played well and showed us how to bat, especially. As a batting unit, we didn't get any partnerships put together and that cost us. I think the batters we have are fully capable of doing the job. We need two or three big partnerships to set it up.

